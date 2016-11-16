Water Resources Minister Mathew T. Thomas drinking treated water at a water kiosk of the KWA at the Pampa Manalpuram on Tuesday.— PHOTO: LEJU KAMAL

All the Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants of the Kerala Water Authority(KWA) at Sabarimala would be made functional in the next few days to meet the target of supplying 6.60 lakh litres of safe and purified drinking water on a daily basis, Water Resources Minister Mathew T.Thomas, has said.

The Minister was inspecting the RO plants installed by the KWA at Pampa on Tuesday.

He said two of the seven RO plants with a capacity to treat 5,000 litres per hour (lph) has already been made functional at Pampa. Installation of water kiosks too was fast under way and 20 kiosks have already been installed on the banks of river Pampa, he said.

Mr. Thomas said the KWA will have to operate the RO plants at least for 20 hours a day. Ajith Patil, KWA Managing Director; T.Raveendran, member; and James, Executive Engineer, were also present.