‘#ReadyToWait’ has been launched by four women opposing entry to all women in Sabarimala.

A Facebook campaign launched by four women devotees two days ago, opposing entry to all women in Sabarimala, claims to have gone viral with many women devotees extending solidarity. The devotees have posted their photographs with a placard displaying ‘Ready to wait’ slogan with a hash tag. The e-campaign was launched by Padma Pillai in Hyderabad, Anjali George, Suja Pavithran and Shilpa Nair.

Talking to The Hindu over the phone from Hyderabad, Ms. Pillai said the FB post ‘#ReadyToWait’ had gone viral. Ms. Pillai, an entrepreneur hailing from Ernakulam, said: “We are not women against women, but women for women. However, being devotees of Lord Ayyappa, we are hurt at the smear campaign unleashed by a few atheists on the deity, whom the devotees worship to their heart.”

She said the judiciary should seek the opinion of women Ayyappa devotees too on the matter.

Prof. Leelamony, retired history professor, said restricted entry for women to the Sabarimala temple was part of a ritualistic tradition.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh national leader J. Nandakumar has come out in support of it on Twitter.

Following the verdict of the Mumbai High Court facilitating entry for women to the sanctum sanctorum of Haji Ali Dargah, the Bhumata Ranragini Brigade and its leader Trupti Desai have announced Sabarimala as their next destination. Entry for women of menstrual age is restricted to Ayyappa temple as part of its tradition.