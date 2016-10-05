The review meeting of various departments at Vandiperiyar on Tuesday decided to ensure basic facilities and security to the pilgrims in connection with the Mandala- Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Additional barricades will be constructed at Parunthumpara, from where the pilgrims have a vision of the celestial star. No shops will be allowed at Pulmedu inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve. Steps will be taken to send the photos of the pilgrims on the Pulmedu stretch to the security station at Sabarimala. More traffic facilities will be allotted at Sathram.

Reflector glasses

Reflector glasses will be set up on the road curves prone to accidents. Police will collect details of the volunteers who supply meals and make arrangements for the pilgrims, says District Police Superintendent K.V. George. Ambulance facilities and mobile medical services will be provided to the pilgrims. Government hospital and the community and public health centres will be equipped to provide emergency services, says District Medical Officer T.R. Rekha.

There will be arrangements for supply of drinking water and services of the elephant squads will be ensured on the forest path through Sathram.

The Motor Vehicle Department will mark Safe Zone areas and will monitor the scene there . The KSRTC will arrange enough services on the Vallakadau-Kozhikanam route and a temporary tower will be set up by the BSNL at Pulmedu for mobile connectivity.

Parking and toilet facilities will be arranged at various places from Kumily to Peruvanthanam and on Cumbom Mettu stretch through which vehicles from various States pass through.