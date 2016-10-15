PET bottles banned at pilgrim centre without making alternative arrangements

Although the Travancore Devaswom Board and government agencies are trying to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water to Sabarimala in the wake of the ban on PET bottles, the pilgrim centre may witness a serious drinking water crisis during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season that begins on November 16.

As per the TDB claims, almost double the population of Kerala visits Sabarimala during the two-month pilgrim season. The board and the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom have been supplying medicated drinking water at Pampa, Sannidhanam, and along the trekking path. Besides, different brands of bottled drinking water were doing brisk business at the pilgrim centre.

However, the plastic bottles thrown into the forests by the pilgrims have been posing serious threat to the environment. The government has banned PET bottles at Sabarimala on the basis of a High Court order.

Experts are of the opinion that a blanket ban on PET bottles, without making alternative arrangements, is likely to invite acute water scarcity. TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan says the board has taken steps to purify 50,000 litres of water an hour and will open 150 water kiosks at Sabarimala. However, these steps are unlikely to meet the huge drinking water demand.

The Forest Department too used to sell water in glass bottles through eco-development committee shops. Now, the Suchitwa Mission and the Kerala Water Authority are planning to set up reverse osmosis plants to supply water though kiosks. The kiosks set up by the TDB last year did not function properly.