Sabarimala is not a place for the the non-believers to conduct picnic and it is the responsibility of the believers cutting across different religious faiths to keep this unique pilgrimage centre as well as its age-old customs and tradition away from controversies, Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan has said.

The TDB chief was inaugurating the Ayyappa Maha Sangamom held under the aegis of the Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajom at Aranmula on Sunday.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said it was a sad fact that Sabarimala was being made a centre of controversy during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season over the past few years. This time it was over women’s entry to Sabarimala, he said.

The TDB president said the propaganda that there was a total ban on women’s entry to Sabarimala was totally unfounded.