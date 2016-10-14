The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple will be opened on October 16 for the five-day monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Thulam that begins on October 17.

The head priest, S.E. Sankaran Namboodiri, will open the sanctum sanctorum at 5 p.m. on Sunday and the five-day rituals will begin with the Tantri Kandararu Rajeevararu, performing Ashtadravya Ganapati homom the next day.

The ritualistic Neyyabhishekom will be held only on October 17, 18, and 19 owing to the Ashtabandha Kalasom to be held at the Ayyappa temple and the Malikappuram Devi temple on October 20. Udayasthamanapuja, Pushpabhishekom, and Padipooja will be held on all the five days and the temple will be closed on October 21.

— Special Correspondent