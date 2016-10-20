12,556 new toilets built at a cost of Rs.19.33 crore

The entire rural portion of Kollam district comprising 68 grama panchayats was formally declared open defecation-free (ODF) by district panchayat president K. Jagadamma on Tuesday.

The achievement was reached at a cost of Rs.19.33 crore, shared by the Central and State governments.

The declaration comes as a prelude to the State government formally bestowing the ODF status to the entire rural areas of the State on November 1. Hectic preparations are on to get the urban portion of the State comprising municipal and city Corporation areas get the ODF status by March 31, 2017.

Rural Kollam achieved the ODF status through the construction of 12,556 toilets. The amount allocated for the construction of each toilet was Rs.15,400 — Rs. 12,000 of that came from the Swachh Mission Fund and Rs.3,400 from the funds of the respective grama panchayat.

The Swachh Mission Fund portion was shared by the Central and State governments with Rs.7,200 and Rs.4,800 respectively. The Central government clearance for toilets under the ODF scheme was Rs.12,000. But under Kerala’s special situation, the State government cleared an additional Rs.3,400 through the grama panchayats.

Assistant Development Commissioner and District Coordinator of the Suchitwa Mission A. Krishnakumar said that the Suchitwa Mission would be undertaking an intensive post-ODF campaign in the grama panchayat areas to ensure that open defecation did not take place after November 1.

Mr. Krishnakumar said that in addition to awareness campaigns, intensive campaigns against open defecation would be undertaken by the Suchitwa Mission with the cooperation of locally specific resource persons. He said that though the target date for the urban areas to be declared ODF was March 31 next year, the district Suchitwa Mission had undertaken preparations on a war footing to get all the four municipal areas and the Kollam city Corporation area in the district declared ODF on December 31 this year.