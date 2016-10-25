Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers at the three-day annual national executive meet at Annojiguda, near Ghatkesar, in Hyderabad. Photo: Nagara Gopal

CPI(M)-led LDF government told to act against those who killed its cadres

The Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) or the national executive of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has asked the Kerala and Central Governments to act against perpetrators of violence on its members in Kerala.

The issue was discussed at length on the second day of the national executive being held on the outskirts of the city on Monday and a resolution was adopted condemning unchecked violence of CPI (M) workers against RSS and other opponents political opponents in Kerala.

Giving the details of deliberations held on the second day Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS Dr. Manmohan Vaidya and Sah Prachar Pramukh Nanda Kumar told newspersons that the executive also adopted a resolution on integral humanism and the solution for present global crisis.

They stated that whenever CPI (M)-led LDF would come to power in Kerala, the party would make the police force its handmaid giving a free hand to its cadres to violently attack ‘Sangh Shakhas’ and workers with impunity.

“The modus operandi of CPI(M) is not only annihilation of Sangh workers but is also to cripple them financially and terrorise them by damaging standing crops, houses, school buildings and vehicles”, the RSS leaders explained.

Stating that the intolerant and undemocratic style of CPI (M) should be checked, the RSS functionaries noted that it was unfortunate that those who were otherwise very vociferous in expressing their opinion even on trivial matters were silent on these issues.

Over 250 young and promising Sangh workers were murdered and scores of men and women were incapacitated during the last seven decades in Kerala by the CPI (M) cadres, they noted.

Recently, a Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) worker C.K. Ramachandran was murdered in his home on July 11 in front of his wife and also hacked to death another worker K. Ramith in broad daylight on October 12.

Besides, the executive was also of the opinion that solution for current challenges emerging before the world was lying in pursuing the philosophy of integral humanism based on the eternal Bharatiya vision as propounded by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. The basis for the philosophy was to nurture the world with an integral vision inspired by the sense of universal well being.