CPI(M) to stage 2 zonal marches in Kannur

CPI(M) district secretary P. Jayarajan has said that RSS functionaries from other districts are behind the instigation of violence in Kannur district.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Jayarajan alleged that the RSS functionaries from other districts who work as ‘pracharaks’ here are behind murderous political violence here.

Peace could be brought to Kannur if the names of RSS ‘pracharaks’ from outside the district were disclosed, he added.

He said that even local RSS workers do not know the names of the ‘pracharaks’ working here.

Stating that the CPI(M) and the RSS should not be equated, Mr. Jayarajan said that the efforts in the media to equate both the CPI(M) and the RSS amounted to giving undue publicity to the latter.

Stating that the public in the State was responding against instigation of violence, he said that the CPI(M) would resist the violence being perpetrated by the RSS.

The CPI(M) is always prepared to ensure peace in the district, he said adding that the district will see peace if the RSS leadership wants peace.

Mr. Jayarajan said that the party will organise two zonal marches in the district to protest against ‘RSS-sponsored violence, communal extremism and the Central government's wrong policies.’

The jatha from Thalassery being led by him will be inaugurated by party Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby on October 20.

Party State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will inaugurate the jatha from Payyannur.