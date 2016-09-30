Electricity Board the implementation agency

Development projects to the tune of Rs.72 crore will be carried out in the electricity sector of the district by Kerala State Electricity Board during 2017-2018. This includes Central government projects too. This was announced at a district-level workshop on Thursday called by the KSEB to chart out the plan for the effective utilisation of the amount.

The workshop was led by KSEB Deputy Chief Engineer (Kollam circle) Shaji Peter Kallada, KSEB Kottarakara circle Deputy Chief Engineer V.K. Mani, and Kottarakara circle transmission Deputy Chief Engineer Vishnu Sarma. Presidents of various grama and block panchayats, councillors of the city Corporation, representatives of various departments, trade union leaders, representatives of the trading community, and 150 officers from the KSEB were present.

Draft plan

A draft plan was prepared by incorporating the suggestions emerged during the meeting and the power infrastructure situation in the district. The draft plan will be the base for the preparation of the final plan.