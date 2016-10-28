It includes spillover projects worth Rs.75 crore

The District Planning Council (DPC) has given approval to the Rs.215-crore annual plan of the district panchayat, giving importance to mini-hydroelectric projects and wind-farm units.

The annual project for 2016-17 includes spillover projects of the previous financial year worth Rs.75 crore, said district panchayat president Kochuthresia Paulose. The 9-mw hydroelectric projects with a plan amount of Rs.82 crore will come up at the Kallar and Thooval waterfalls.

At Kallar, there is a 0.5-mw mini-project and its capacity will be upgraded to 5 mw.

At the Thooval waterfall, a 4-mw power unit will be set up. The DPC also approved a Rs.25-lakh experimental project for generation of power through the wind farms.

Other sectors that got prominence in the annual plan included agriculture accounting for Rs.1.29 crore; animal and dairy sector (Rs.1.86 crore); electrification (Rs.70 lakh); and basic infrastructure building for marketing agro-based products.

Rs.1.7 crore has been set aside for the second phase of the Ksheera Sagaram project aimed at boosting milk production.

Women dairy farmers will be given subsidy to purchase cattle in addition to the incentives to dairy farmers.

Under the annual plan, Rs.8.12 crore has been set aside for constructing houses for the economically backward sections and Rs.2.2 crore for drinking water projects and health protection.

Old-age homes

Old-age homes will be set up at Painavu, Adimaly, and Kumaramangalam.

The women welfare schemes also got prominence in the annual plan. Waste disposal schemes, including units for treating non-biodegradable waste were also given importance in the annual plan.

Building and repair work of schools; purchase of furniture and computer equipment; special scheme for students who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes; and construction of rural roads are other sectors that got priority in the annual plan.

Ms. Paulose said that though schemes for promotion of paddy and sugarcane cultivation were submitted, they had not got approved. These would be included in the revision schemes to be submitted to the government, she added.