Minister for Cashew Industry J. Mercykutty Amma inaugurating the distribution of bonus to the cashew workers of Capex in Kollam on Thursday.

More than Rs.14 crore for Kollam district alone

The State government has sanctioned the disbursement of Rs.16 crore as bonus to the workers attached to the 30 factories of the public sector Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) and the 10 factories of the cooperative sector Kerala Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex).

Minister for Cashew Industry J. Mercykutty Amma said the allocation was based on the State government policy that cashew workers were entitled to a justified bonus.

The Minister said this while addressing cashew workers at the Kilikollur factory of the Capex on Thursday after inaugurating the bonus distribution to workers of the 10 Capex factories.

The KSCDC and the Capex together have about 16,000 workers. Out of the total of 40 factories under Capex and KSCDC, 32 are located in Kollam district where about 13,000 workers are employed. In Kollam district alone the government will be distributing more than Rs.14 crore as bonus to cashew workers, Ms. Mercykutty Amma said.

She said that the distribution of bonus to the workers of the five Capex factories at Perinad, Perumpuzha, Navaikulam, and Chengamanad apart from Kilikollor began on Thursday and for the remaining five factories at Chathannur, Eravipuram, Eruva, Pathiyoor, and Chathinamkulam, it will commence on Friday.

The distribution of bonus to the workers of the KSCDC factories will begin on Friday. The entire bonus distribution to the workers of the 40 factories will be completed on Saturday, the Minister said. M. Noushad, MLA, presided over the inaugural function.