Dilapidated Ettumanur-Kallara road to be repaired

The development of the dilapidated Ettumanur-Neendur-Kallara road which links Kottayam Government Medical College hospital with the western areas of Kottayam and Alappuzha will be taken up soon.

According to Jose K. Mani, MP, the Central Road Fund has sanctioned Rs.17 crore for the development of two roads including the Ettumanur-Kallara road and the link road between Pravattom Junction and Panambalam.

Those from Kumarakom, Cherthala and Vaikom depend on the Ettumanur-Kallara road to come to the Medical College hospital and Institute of Child Health.

In addition, the Ettumanur- Kallara road has been used by those arriving at MG University, Ettumanur Railway Station and the various offices in the vicinity.

Meanwhile the development of the link road connection Pravattom and Panambalam would help those moving to Ernakulam from Kottayam to bypass the heavy traffic jam now being felt in Ettumanur town, he said.