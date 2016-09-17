Rs.1.25 crore for housing scheme for the poor

Lay trustee and treasurer of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church of Malabar Prakash P.Thomas presented the annual budget of the church for 2016-17 on the second day of the three-day meet of the Mar Thoma Prathinidhi Mandalam on Friday.

The budget envisages an income of Rs.108.22 crore and expenditure of Rs. 39.67 crore.

The meet is being held at the Dr Alexander Mar Thoma Hall in Thiruvalla.

Metropolitan of the Church Joseph Mar Thoma presided over the meet.

An allocation of Rs. 1.5 crore each has been made for providing relief to natural calamity victims, Kuttalam Retreat Home, Pulatheen complex, and pre-marital counselling.

Helping hand

Mr. Thomas pointed out that a sum of Rs. 70 lakh had been set apart for the Snehakarom project launched by the church in connection with the 80th birthday celebrations of the Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

