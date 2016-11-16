Kannur Corporation Mayor and Deputy Mayor have alleged that councillors of the UDF including six of the total eight standing committee chairpersons are creating obstacles to the developmental projects through their ‘non-cooperation.’

Mayor E.P. Latha of the CPI(M) and P.K. Ragesh, former Congress leader who won the election to the Corporation council as rebel and supported the LDF in the council, said at a press conference here on Tuesday that the UDF councillors’ charge of developmental stagnation was provoked by the council’s decision to get all projects of the Corporation approved by the District Planning Committee (DCP).

The UDF which had majority in the previous municipal council before Kannur was upgraded into a Corporation had executed many projects without DPC’s approval.

The UDF and the LDF, having 27 each seats, had been at loggerheads in the Corporation council since the UDF lost control of the 55-member council following the resignation of C. Sameer of the Indian Union Muslim League as Deputy Mayor ahead of a no-trust motion against him moved by the LDF with the support of Mr. Ragesh.

The UDF now alleging developmental stagnation should remember that its six standing committee chairpersons were obliged to execute their duties for the development of the Corporation, he said.