Unloading of cement bags in progress on the fourth platform of the Thiruvalla railway station on Saturday.

Thiruvalla People’s Movement alleges violation of Kerala High Court order

The Thiruvalla People’s Movement (TPM) has condemned the alleged violation of court orders and directives of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) with regard to loading and unloading of cement bags on the new platform attached to the Thiruvalla railway station.

In a statement here on Saturday, TPM president V.M. Mathai and general convener Jacob Kurien said that a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court, while disposing of a writ appeal, had directed that Railways handle goods in a pollution-free environment after due consultation with the PCB.

They alleged that railway officials had defied the directives of the PCB and the High Court by unloading cement bags from goods wagons to trucks parked on the newly constructed fourth platform of the railway station on Saturday.

Passengers waiting on the adjoining platforms were complaining of fine cement dust in the air during the process, Prof. Kurien alleged.

Disposing of a Special Leave Petition in connection with the controversial railway cement yard issue, the Supreme Court had directed the PCB to initiate appropriate action against the erring railway officials, if any, and stop the pollution arising out of any unscientific cement handling facility at the station, the statement said.

The TPM leaders alleged that no environmental impact assessment had been made so far to assess the exact environmental issues and health hazards likely to be created by constructing a cement yard attached to the station.

Even Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha P.J. Kurien, who hails from this part of the State, had suggested shifting of the controversial cement yard from the thickly populated town limits to railway land in the lesser populated area of Nalukody, hardly 3 km from the station.

As many as 2,000 households in the immediate vicinity of the railway station were worried in the wake of Railways’ decision to set up a big cement yard attached to the railway station, disregarding its ill-effects on public health and the environment, the statement said.

The loading and unloading of cement bags on a railway platform was sure to raise serious public health problems, said Shaji Thiruvalla, municipal councillor.

The Thiruvalla municipal council and the Thiruvalla Taluk Development Council have passed resolutions against setting up of a cement yard attached to the railway station in the town limits. The TPM leaders said contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against those officials who had permitted loading and unloading of cement bags on the platform on Saturday.