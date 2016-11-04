A Romanian woman was found dead near her apartment complex at Mammiyur, near Guruvayur, on Thursday. She was identified as Beginera Madileri Robertina, 40, wife of Hariharan of Guruvayur.

The security guard of the apartment found the body by 2.50 a.m. She had sustained severe head injuries. Preliminary probe suggests that she committed suicide by jumping from the 8-storey apartment. The police have recovered a suicide note. Robertina was running a spices exporting business. She met Hariharan, also in the spice business, some years ago and they got married four months ago. Robertina was upset as her mother was diagnosed with cancer, her husband said. He said that she had attempted suicide before too.

— Staff Reporter