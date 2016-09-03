THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:: 02/09/201:: Police stand guard at the Padmanabhaswamy temple executive officers office for a possible raid of the premises, in Thiruvananthapuram ...............................Photo:S_Mahinsha

Case registered under Indian Wireless Telegraph Act, 1933

The use of unauthorised radio communication devices inside the historic Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple (SPST) has seriously undermined its security, according to the State police.

The temple, which holds ancient treasures of inestimable value in its subterranean vaults, forms the nucleus of a high security zone in the heart of the capital. The closely built-up heritage area is also a no-fly zone.

Official sources said that on August 31 the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SPST, had reported to the temple’s administrative committee that several staff were using unsanctioned wireless sets for routine communication.

The Inspector of Police, Telecommunication, SPST, conducted an inquiry and concluded that the operation of such rogue sets would “adversely affect” the temple’s security.

The police reported that the executive officer of the temple had “illegally purchased 16 wireless/ telegraphic apparatus/wireless sets” from a private firm in Kochi. “The purchase of the sets was without any authority and by misappropriating the funds of the temple,” the report said.

The Wireless Monitoring Station under the Central Ministry of Home Affairs had also conducted an inquiry in tandem with the police.

It revealed that the private firm had no licence to sell wireless equipment or even demonstrate its use anywhere. The temple administration had no licence to own or operate wireless handsets.

A senior official said rogue wireless sets in the heavily fortified temple posed an array of “passive and active” security threats.

Unsanctioned sets could be used to eavesdrop on police communications. They could be used to jam, interfere with or sabotage the temple’s wireless grid.

On the basis of the police report, District and Sessions Judge V. Shircy, who is the chairperson of the administrative committee, ordered the police to search and confiscate all the wireless sets used by the temple staff.

Circle Inspector, Fort, Manoj Kumar, said the police inspected the temple and registered a case under the provisions of the Indian Wireless Telegraph Act, 1933. The executive officer and few others had been named as accused. The police have confiscated the illegal handsets.