: Thousands gathered at the Oachira Parabrahman temple on Tuesday to witness the annual Irupathettam Onam Eduppu Kaala or Kaala Kettu (giant effigy of bulls) ritual.

The 11-km stretch of the National Highway from Kayamkulam to Karunagapally was crowded with devotees.

Traffic through the Oachira course of the highway was diverted from Karunagapally and Kayamkulam.

The Eduppu Kaala ritual is basically a car festival and the effigy of two bulls make each car.

200 cars

About 200 such cars from far and near are brought to the temple by devotees.

The bull effigies in about 50 such cars stood more than 50 feet tall.

Some of these were drawn by crane trucks.

Thanksgiving

The Kaala Kettu ritual is traditionally a thanksgiving ceremony to Parabrahman by farmers of Onattukara (a geographical area extending from Mavelikara to Karunagapally) for the good harvest provided during the previous year and also to bless their crops for the coming year.

The cars come from the traditional 52 divisons (karas) of Onattukara.

