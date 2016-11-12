Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates an elderly care programme of the Prathyasha Trust by giving away a wheel-chair to an elderly woman, in Thrissur on Friday.— Photo: K.K. Najeeb

Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Palliative Care Centre for the Elderly

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday that the increase in elderly population showed the achievement of the State’s health sector.

He was speaking after inaugurating a Palliative Care Centre for Elderly’ by the Prathyasa Trust with the support of the State government at COSTFORD (Centre for Science and Technology for Rural Development) here on Friday.

The Centre, which has been envisaged as a public charitable initiative with the support of the State government, is aimed at addressing issues of elderly care, one of the major second generation health issues of the State. It will provide home care and day-care facilities in addition to regular diagnosis and medical camps.

“Elderly people are the wealth of society. Their knowledge and experience contribute to the country’ development. It’s our duty to provide care and protection for them,” said the Chief Minister. He stressed the need for developing day-care centres for the elderly.

“Citing the lack of space at the elderly care centre at COSTFORD, the Chief Minister asked the Trust to set up more spacious place for the centre.

The palliative care centre for elderly at the COSTFORD is an initiative with the support of medical professionals, social scientists and volunteers. The project, which has been included in the people’s plan of the Thrissur Corporation, will have association with the Health University, three medical colleges, nursing colleges in the district, district administration and various departments.

It is estimated that people above the age of 60 constitute 15 per cent of the population in Thrissur.