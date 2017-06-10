Revamped nature interpretation centre ready

Workers of the Keystone Foundation giving final touches to the renovated nature interpretation centre at Muthanga ecotourism centre in Wayanad.

The recently renovated and refurbished nature interpretation centre at Muthanga under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary is ready to reopen for the public by the end of this month.

The centre that has been renovated by Keystone Foundation, an NGO at Kotagiri in Tamil Nadu, at a cost of ₹12.43 lakh, will cater to wildlife enthusiasts, environmentalists, students, and tourists. It provides comprehensive information on the wealth of animals, birds, bees, plants, and herbs. It will also enlighten visitors on different tribal sects inside the forests of the district.

Four sections

The centre is divided into four sections. The first section, on flora, deals with the significance of conserving various species of plants and the key role of forests in water conservation.

While the section on fauna imparts information on various animals in the sanctuary, including tigers, leopards, elephants, gaurs, antelopes, bears, and numerous birds that include two vulture species, the third section sheds light on tribal people in the sanctuary and various minor forest produce being collected by them such as honey, wax, and various herbs.

The fourth section is a children’s room with nature-based board games, charts, and diagrams on forests. A projector with LED screen has also been set up. More than 400 photographs with detailed text on flora and fauna has been showcased at the centre.

“The interpretation centre will play a vital role in enlightening visitors through seminars and presentations on the rich biodiversity of the region,” Warden P. Dhaneshkumar said. It would be useful to students and researchers.

Role for tribespeople

Services of trained members in tribal settlements inside the sanctuary and the forest staff will be utilised for the functioning of the centre and for conducting awareness sessions for visitors, assistant warden Ashalatha said.

“We are planning to set up a butterfly park adjacent to the centre,” Ms. Ashalatha added.