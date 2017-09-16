Respect for women is symbolof a civilised society: VS

more-in

“I too have something to say…in her support,” Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission chairperson and former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan said on Saturday in support of the female actor who was abducted and assaulted in Kochi earlier this year.

Mr. Achuthanandan was speaking before inaugurating a meeting, ‘Njangalkum Parayanundu #Avalkoppam,’ expressing solidarity with the actor. Artistes and cultural leaders were seen as role models, but when crimes were committed against women by such persons, it was a grave issue, he said.

Not only had the actor been denied justice, she continued to be harassed mentally, Mr. Achuthanandan said.

“Respect for women is the symbol of a civilised society. It is not meant to be written about in books and talked about; it should shine bright and be a reflection of society. This meeting is a reminder of that,” he said.

Former KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran said the meeting sent out a strong message that the people were in support of the actor.

Keralites were proud of claiming that their State was better than others, but the attack on the actor had brought shame to the State. Even after the brutal attack, the actor was being mentally harassed and attempts were being made to deny her justice.

“Those responsible for the attack should be punished. This is a test for the Home Department. Only if the police do their job properly without delay will their credibility be maintained,” he said.

As far as the film industry was concerned, some changes had to be brought in its functioning. “They should have the heart to come out in support of the actor,” he said.

He also flayed attempts by legislators to influence the case.

Poet Sugathakumari said the actor was immensely brave not to be cowed down by the attack or cover her face. “It is not you that should be ashamed. It is those who attacked you who should feel ashamed.”

Justice for women was rare, be it in the Suryanelli, Vithura, Jisha, or Soumya cases. However, the actor should not feel unhappy. “You will not be forgiven. Women will not forgive you,” the poet said about the accused in the case, adding women in the State were behind the attacked actor.

She also called for girls to be taught self-defence early so as to protect themselves from attacks. “Women should be brave and fight back. They should become mentally and physically strong to fight their own battles,” the poet said.

CPI leader Pannian Ravindran, former MP C.S. Sujatha, I.B. Satheesh, MLA, were among those who spoke.

A march was taken out in support of the actor and the participants also signed their names on a board as a gesture of solidarity.