Resort challengesinquiry proceedings

more-in

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to January 5 the hearing on a writ petition filed by a company owned by former Transport Minister Thomas Chandy which runs a resort in Alappuzha seeking a directive to keep in abeyance the inquiry proceedings initiated by the District Collector into the allegations of illegal reclamation of paddy land by the company till it has been given the cadastral survey details of the land.

According to the company, the Collector was going head with the inquiry without giving the company the details of the survey sought by it. In fact, the Collector had kept aside all the relevant revenue, irrigation, and agricultural office records and was relying on the cadastral survey report of the Remote Sensing Authority to conclude the inquiry being conducted under Section 13 of the Conservation of Paddy and Wet Land Area Act, 2008.

The cadastral survey had many limitations. If the Collector was allowed to go ahead with the inquiry based on such a report, it would be injustice. Besides, no notice was issued to the two padasekhara samithis concerned, irrigation wing, and Agriculture Department in this regard. The notice issued to the company spoke of “the outer bund” which had been strengthened by constructing a retention wall at the request of the samithis.

Therefore, the finalisation of the inquiry without respective parties would be illegal. The company was not the owner of the land and was using “the outer bund” as a parking area with the consent of the landowner.