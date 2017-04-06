Residents up in arms against dog shelter

P.K. Rajeev Krishnan’s gesture of protecting stray dogs has not gone well with his neighbours.

His house in a densely populated residential area in Kannur Corporation may be serving as a shelter for stray dogs, but his love for dogs is a cause for concern for local residents who want the authorities to close down the facility they call an ‘unauthorised dog shelter.’

45-year-old P.K. Rajeev Krishnan stays alone at his family house at Muzhathadam with scores of dogs for company. His perception of caring for stray dogs, including injured ones, however, is at variance with that of the local residents. They say that his passion for caring stray dogs has got on their nerves because it is making life miserable for them.

Sit-in staged

The irate residents under the aegis of an action committee staged a sit-in on the road near the house on Wednesday. They alleged that the locality had been facing stray dog menace over the past three or four years since their controversial neighbour began bringing stray dogs to the premises.

“The presence of dozens of dogs make the residents, especially children, vulnerable to dog attacks,” said T.M. Azad, a member of the action committee. Equally concerning was environmental hygiene as the place had no facility for treating animal wastes, he said. He demanded that the Corporation and the district administration intervene to shut down the ‘unauthorised dog shelter.’

The residents also allege that the collective barking of dogs, especially at night, is destroying their peaceful life. Participants in the march complained that the authorities were not taking action.

To be given away

Mr. Krishnan said he could not ignore injured stray dogs. He had over 40 dogs now, he said, adding that he would bring down the number by giving the stray dogs for adoption to canine lovers. He said that he had erected fencing around the house compound to prevent the dogs in his custody straying into neighbouring roads.