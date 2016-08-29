Joseph Narikulam was falling into a deep sleep when he heard a massive crash and loud screams. He ran towards the noise and when he reached there, it was a hard scene to take in.

“People were lying on the ground next to the coaches. They had fallen while rushing out of the derailed wagons,” said Joseph, who live metres from the accident spot. “A couple of persons were running towards me and I asked them what had happened. They couldn’t speak and it dawned on me quite late that an accident had occurred,” he said.

The screams of passengers, overheard on a dark, rainy night sent people living nearby the Karukutty railway station into panic. In fact, local people were the first to reach the accident scene to help people get out of the mangled coaches along with their baggage.

Inside the coaches, bags and clothes were strewn all over, according to Sebastian Meledath, secretary of the Karukutty Central Residents’ Association. The absence of street lights nearby added to the confusion, he said.

Meanwhile, the screeching sound of the derailing also drove reptiles living in the bushy region out to the open, raising concerns about the safety of passengers. “At least three Vellikettan (common krait) snakes were caught from the site. Had they run into the passengers, it would have been really dangerous,” he added.

Recounting the experience, Muhammad Shah and Nazeera, a couple from Kottarakkara travelling on the S3 coach along with their two-and-a-half-year-old child said it felt like the whole train was shaking. “It went far to the left, as if it was going to tip over, and eventually hurtled off the tracks. The force was so overwhelming. We were holding on to the berths all the while,” Mr. Shah said.