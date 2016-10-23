An amount of Rs.25 lakh has been allotted from the Chief Minister’s relief fund to fishermen who lost their boats in rough seas in Punnapra recently.

Twenty five fishermen will get Rs.1 lakh each. A total amount of Rs.46.21 lakh has been allotted from the CM’s relief fund for distribution to people in Ambalapuzha constituency, according to a press release. Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs.1 lakh to the widow of A. Noushad, a man who was killed in an accident in 2013. Three more persons, next of kin of deceased in accidents, have been allotted Rs.1 lakh each.

—Special Correspondent