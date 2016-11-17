Relatives leave body

at hospital

Relatives of an elderly person left his body at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital as they did not have money to take the body home.

Ranganathan, 70, from Tamil Nadu, died on Tuesday night.

He was admitted to the hospital last week. His wife and son were with him for help in the hospital. Later, his son left for home. As his poor family was not in a position to pay the ambulance bill, the relatives requested the hospital authorities to take over the body. Ranganathan was staying in Velanthavalam.

He was suffering from diseases, including heart problems. The body has been shifted to the mortuary.