A rally being held prior to the consecration of Veda Bhagwan symbolising the essence of the ‘Chathur’ vedic heritage on Chinmaya Mission campus in Kasaragod on Sunday

The rare consecration ceremony of the idol of Veda Bhagavan, symbolising the essence of four Vedic hymns of ancient India, was performed on the Chinmaya Missions campus at Vidyanagar here on Sunday.

The two-hour long ritual that began from 10 a.m. at the Mission’s Dhyan Mandir was performed in the presence of Ananda Bhasakarji Maharaj, president of Mumbai-based Ganegeswara Samsthan, as large number of people from various walks of life reached the venue to witness the first event of its kind to be held in north Kerala.

As a prelude to the ceremony, the idol was taken in procession from the Madhur Madanantheswara Siddi Vinayaka temple and wasaccorded reception at the leading shrines in and around the town.

A public function followed. Discourses were delivered by Vivekananda Vedic Mission Foundation Director M. Vijayalakshmi, Ananda Bhaskaraji Maharaj, and Chinmaya Mission Kerala regional head Swami Viviktananda Saraswati.