The dried paddy fields of Venjali Vayal at Cherumukku in Nannambra panchayat.

Venjali fields, known as Malappuram’s granary, affected

Shortage of rains has dried up stretches of paddy fields across the district, posing a threat to paddy farming. Particularly

affected is the sprawling Venjali Vayal in Nannambra panchayat, which is widely referred to as the granary of Malappuram.

Paddy farmers of Cherumukku and neighbouring areas said it would be doubtful if they could grow paddy in the coming season. “Hundreds of acres of land are already parched because of a drastic shortage in the monsoon rainfall. These fields usually have a good quantity of water this time,” said A.K. Mustafa.

The drying up of the Venjali fields has badly affected neighbouring

areas such as Kakkad, Karumbil, Venniyoor, and Tirurangadi. These places used to get water from the Venjali fields. Farmers complained that blocking of water in a canal at Cheerpungal had adversely affected the Venjali fields. Releasing of water from Cheerpungal canal will bring water to the fields, said Mr. Mustafa.

Local people said Venjali fields used to have water good enough to

hold swimming competitions in August-September. “We used to conduct swimming contests in these fields. We also used to go fishing during this time. Now things have turned really bad,” said Mr. Mustafa.