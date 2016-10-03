: Rail traffic was disrupted on Sunday after a passenger of Train No. 16860 Mangalore Central-Chennai Egmore pulled the chain. The train was delayed by two hours following the incident.

The train, which left Kasaragod at 7.30 a.m., was halted after an unidentified passenger, presumably travelling in the luggage-cum-brake van just behind the engine, pulled the alarm chain near Kottikulam station. The loco pilot and guard who examined the train could not locate the technical snag caused by the low pressure in the braking system. The train was taken to Kanhangad by 9 a.m. for detailed inspection, a senior Railway official here said.

The snag was rectified by the mechanical staff at Kannur station, he said.