The nursing student, a “ragging victim” in a Karnataka college, joined a college in Kozhikode.

Ashwathi K.P., the nursing student who was allegedly ragged at the Al Qamar Nursing College, Kalaburagi, Karnataka, is about to make a fresh start after Onam. The 19-year-old has joined the JDT Islam College of Nursing, Kozhikode, where she will continue her B.Sc. nursing course. The JDT group has offered to meet all expenses for her education henceforth.

Ashwathi, who had undergone several endoscopic surgeries at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode in late July, is recuperating at her home at Edappal, Malappuram. She had a burnt oesophagus as a result of consuming toilet cleaning liquid. The allegation was that she was forced to drink the liquid by a few senior students at the college hostel in Kalaburagi.

K.P. Mohammed Shafi, Ashwathi’s counsel, said she was yet to recover fully.

The investigation of the case is on with a few accused arrested.