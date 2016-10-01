Members of the Malayora Samrakshana Samithi holding a strike in front of the Collectorate in Thrissur on Friday by tonsuring their heads demanding the closure of quarries in the Valakkavu region.— Photo: K.K. Najeeb

The on-going protest by the Malayora Samrakshana Samithi (MSS) against quarries and crusher units at Valakkavu took a new turn on Friday when the quarry owners too started an indefinite strike in front of the collectorate.

Led by MSS, the local people had been conducting indefinite agitation in front of the collectorate. They demanded closure of quarries and crusher units, which allegedly work day and night, giving sleepless nights to the local people.

In a novel protest, more than 30 protesters on Friday shaved their heads demanding closure of quarries. They threatened to intensify the agitation if the authorities failed to find a solution to the problem.

The agitation had invited much public attention two months ago when protesters, including women and children, who tried to picket the then District Collector, were arrested. Though they were released on bail later, they refused to get out of the police van and observed a sit-in inside the vehicle.

The protesters demanded implementation of the High Court order in favour of closing the units.

Adhering to norms

Meanwhile, the Registered Metal Crusher Units Owners Association alleged that the agitation by the MSS was unwarranted.

“The crusher units are adhering to the stipulated guidelines insisted by the government. Only one family, residing near the four crusher units, is taking part in the agitation. The units are functioning with all required permission,” the association said.

The quarries and crusher units were closed due to vested interests, they alleged. The case related to the functioning of the quarries and crusher units were under consideration of the court, they said.

Workers and owners of the quarries and crusher units too started indefinite strike in front of the collectorate on Friday demanding a solution. They took out a protest march in the city.