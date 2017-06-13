PWD touching up age-old bridge used by Travancore royals

more-in

Public Works Department is revamping a bridge that is said to be used by the Maharaja of erstwhile Travancore to visit the Sree Krishna temple close to the summer palace here.

As per the stone carving on the side of the bridge, it was constructed in 1904. Prominently carved on top of the bridge is a conch (shanghu), the emblem of Travancore Kingdom. The bridge is fully made of iron and carved stones and has largely stood the test of time. Only the beautiful iron railings on either side of it has corroded.

The PWD wants the heritage tag of the bridge to be maintained even after it is restored for use. A ₹38-lakh fund of the PWD has been used for the work, says Deepa B., PWD assistant executive engineer. The bridge is still in use by the local people though there is another one near it across the Azhutha river on the Kollam-Theni National Highway.

The bridge was on the old road from the Peerumade town to the temple. It was constructed exclusively for the Maharajas and is said to be similar to the bridges constructed during the British period in the tea plantation areas. Such a bridge is still in use at Vandiperiyar on the national highway.

“Many bridges built after the one now being revamped has given away,” said a resident and lawyer Sabu Thomas. The Raj look gave the bridge an added elegance.

The bridge stood on two majestic stone pillars, the foundation of which will be concreted to strengthen the pillars. This will not intervene with the initial structure, Ms. Deepa says, adding the remains of the iron railings will also be reworked and maintained.

The bridge was almost abandoned when the PWD took up the restoration work. The two ends of the bridge were damaged badly by the extended tree roots, and this is being strengthened by concrete works. Had the iron railings and the platform not corroded, the bridge could have been still used for vehicular traffic. The delay of maintenance work over the years also added to the damage.

The Maharajas who ruled Travancore, used to come to Peerumade with their cavalcade during summer and the old road was exclusively for the use of the ruler to visit the temple.