Paripally R. Raveendran has been appointed as Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the Paravur Puttingal temple pyrotechnic tragedy case.

In the tragedy, which occurred on April 10 during a fireworks display in connection with the annual festival of the temple, more than 110 persons had lost their lives and more than 500 injured.

The case was investigated by the Crime Branch CID. As many as 57 persons had been charged as accused in the case and there were 1,650 witnesses.

Mr. Raveendran said the case had 1,600 exhibits and about 400 material objects to be produced as evidence.

The final report of the case will be filed by the Crime Branch by October end.