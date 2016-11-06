The People for Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) will conduct a puppy adoption drive here on Sunday. The adoption drive will be held at the Play House, near Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi School, Punkunnam, from 9.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the third time that the PAWS is organising the puppy adoption drive in the district.

Country puppies will be given for adoption free-of-cost after vaccination.

More than 100 dogs have been given for adoption in the Corporation limits in the last two months.

“The drive is meant to reduce the number of street dogs. Our objective is to provide ‘one country puppy for four houses.’ Thus we can check the street dog menace,’’ said Preethi Sreevalsan, founder of the PAWS.

The country dogs have more immunity, loyalty, and intelligence than foreign dogs, she said.