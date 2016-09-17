The ‘Pulikkali Chamayam’ exhibition which was held in Thrissur on Friday.— Photo: K.K. NAJEEB

Maiden exhibition of Pulikkali accoutrements held in Thrissur

Hundreds thronged an exhibition of Pulikkali accoutrements in the city on Friday.

It was for the first time an exhibition of ‘Puli Chamayam’ was organised by teams participating in the mega event. Tiger masks, caps, and bells were on display. As many as 10 teams are participating in the Pulikkali event.

The annual programme, which will bring down the curtain on Onam celebrations will be held in the city on Saturday.

Hundreds of men, with their bodies painted in the likeness of leopards and tigers, will participate in the traditional performance.

The teams — Mailippadam Desam, Viyyur Desam, Kuttankulangara, Naikkanal, North Angadi, Ayyanthole Desam, Kokkale Santoz, Thrikkumarakudam, Punkunnam Vivekananda, and Patturaikkal — will start entering the Swaraj Round by 4.15 p.m.

The teams will judged at Paramekkavu, MO Road, and Naduvilal. The festival will conclude at 8 p.m.

Each team will have 35 to 51 performers. The best team will get a cash award of Rs.35,000. The best tableaux, best costume, and the best percussion will also be given prizes.