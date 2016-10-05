The Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham (Pukasa) will conduct literary competitions for school and college students from the district as part of the 11th district conference of the Sangham.

There will be contests in poetry and story writing for high school, higher secondary and college students. Entries should be sent by post to T.V. Gopalakrishnan, competition convener, Pukasa, Kumaramangalathu Variyam, Puthukkod PO, Ramanattukara, Pin 673633 before October 15 with a certification from the head of the institution.

A student should send only one entry. Only one side of the paper should be written. The name and address with phone number of the student should be written on the paper.

District meet

Pukasa will hold its district meet at Moyinkutty Vaidyar Memorial, Kondotty, on October 22 and 23.