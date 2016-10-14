The three-day district conference of the Purogamana Kala Sahithya Sangham (PuKaSa) will be held in the city from Friday. The programmes will take place at a different venue each day.

X. Earnest, chairman of the conference reception committee, said the venue of the first day’s programme, to be held at Ayathil, has been christened Kalburgi Nagar, the second day’s programme at the Kadappakada Sports Club complex, Baby Chacko Nagar and the last day’s programme at the district panchayat IT Hall will be called Venmula Nagar.

He said that a seminar on ‘Women and freedom of worship’ will be inaugurated by V.J. Kuttappan, chairman of Kerala Folklore Academy, on the first day. P.S. Sreekala, director of State Literacy Mission, will present the subject.

On the second day, a seminar on ‘Dalit society: art, literature, and politics’ will be inaugurated by K.N. Balagopal, former Member of Rajya Sabha. Writer Ashokan Charuvil will present the subject. The seminar will be followed by the screening of the documentary Ashtamudi Pennu .

A delegates’ session, to be held on the last day, will be inaugurated by CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby. After the inaugural function, writer K.E.N. Kunhahammed will speak on ‘Terrorism, religion and politics.’ A film on the protection of Ashtamudi Lake, produced by the Sangham, will also be screened. The screening will be formally launched by M. Mukesh, MLA.