Stating that the alarming rise in the consumption of liquor and narcotic substances in recent times has affected the new generation badly, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has called upon the public to join hands against the vested lobbies and businessmen.

The Left Democratic Front government in the State was committed to act tough against the liquor and drug mafia groups by plugging out minute loopholes in the anti-narcotics substances Act, Mr. Chandrasekharan said. The Minister was addressing a public function in Kanhangad on Sunday, inaugurating district-level public awareness campaign against liquor and drugs abuse, to mark the beginning of the ‘Gandhi Jayanthi’ week celebrations.

He said the public, along with student community and other social agencies, had a bounden responsibility to stand behind the officials engaged in fighting against the influential liquor and drug mafia groups. The mass run, to highlight the liquor and drug abuse, which began from historic Manthopu maidan in the town was flagged off by Kanhangad municipal chairman V.V. Rameshan.

The programme was also attended by Assistant Excise Commissioner Mathew Kurian, representatives of various local bodies, Hosdurg Circle Inspector C.K. Sunil Kumar, students and other senior officials.