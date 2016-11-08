Twenty-four activists of Samgra Bhoosamara Sena, who forcibly occupied the land forming part of the controversial Cheruvally estate in Erumeli, were arrested and removed, police said.

According to the Erumeli police, the Sena activists, including 11 women, had occupied the land and constructed makeshift shanties in the early hours of the day.

However, unlike earlier times, the workers of the estate did not directly confront the activists, giving the police a chance to hold talks with them.

They were expecting their leader to arrive.

However, he did not turn up.

The activists gave into police pressure and they were arrested.

They were taken to the police station and later released.

The protestors who forcibly occupied the land were 24 activists of Samgra Bhoosamara Sena