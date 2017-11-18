Protesters forge a panel against GAIL

more-in

The anti-GAIL action committee has decided to intensify its protest demanding that the gas pipeline be shifted away from residential areas. A coordination panel of protest committees from seven districts was set up for the purpose at a convention held in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Addressing the convention, M.I. Shanavas, MP, said that GAIL had violated the norms of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Settlement Act, 2013, which states that the owners of land acquired for developmental projects should be provided four times the actual market value of the land as compensation.

Act’s stipulation

“Also, land should not be acquired if 70% of the population was against it. Here 100% people are against acquisition and yet the government is going ahead with it,” he said.

The MP said that he would be a party to any petition against GAIL and that he would be in the forefront to demand the repeal of the Land Acquisition Act of 1962 in Parliament. He called upon the protesters to raise their demand in a non-violent manner.

The convention decided to intensify the agitation by November 25 by roping in homemakers and students too. The 51-member State coordination committee would be led by C.P. Cheriya Muhammad.

Deciding to stick to its stand that the pipeline be shifted from residential areas, the committee maintained that in extreme cases, acquisition shall be allowed if GAIL was ready to pay the compensation as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. It rejected the government proposal to provide 10% of fair value.

Judicial inquiry

The committee also sought a judicial inquiry into the violence at Eranhimavu recently and the role of the sub-inspector attached to the Mukkom police station in it.

Welfare Party State secretary Razak Paleri, IUML district president Ummer Pandikasala, SDPI State general secretary P. Abdul Hameed, and Aam Aadmi Party district leader Vinod Mekkoth were present at the convention.

The anti-GAIL protest at Eranhimavu had turned violent on November 1. Several people were wounded in the police action and the protesters had called for a hartal in the region.

The compensation package for people whose land was taken over was revised following talks with the government. The protesters, however, rejected it.