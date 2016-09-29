The tunnel work at Kuthiran on National Highway 47 in progress.—Photo: K.K. Najeeb

The construction work of a tunnel at Kuthiran has been disrupted following protest by local people.

People, including women, organised protest alleging that the work, including blasting of granite rocks, was being carried out during night.

The work of removing the blasted rocks from the scene was also done during night. But the local people alleged that the sound of the work had been disrupting their sleep.

Demand

They demanded to stop the work during night.

A consensus was reached at a recent meeting held at the Collectorate that no blasting would be done between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. But no decision was taken in connection with associated works.

But Pragati Engineering and Rail Projects Group, who is undertaking the tunnel works, pointed out that the work had to be done during night to complete the project in the stipulated time.

Huge loss

The company claimed that they incured huge loss when the work was disrupted. They threatened to withdraw from the work if disruption of work continued.

The local people were threatening to observe a dharna in front of the tunnel if the work continued during night.

However, the construction company authorities pointed out that there was no houses close to the work site. Nearest house was almost 3 to 4 km away from the site. Six families, who were residing near the tunnel, were rehabilitated earlier.

Meanwhile, Malayora Samrakshana Samithi resumed its day-night satyagraha demanding closure of quarries and crusher units at Valakkavu.

No protection

Addressing the agitation, environmental activist C.R. Neelakandan said the authorities were refusing to implement the rules.

There was nobody to protect the rights of farmers and poor people, he said.

The samithi warned of intensifying the agitation with the support of various parties if the licences of the quarries were not cancelled.

