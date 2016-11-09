The Aruvakkode team is back in town with its kitchen potteries and terracotta murals. The Anaswaram Self-Help Group, comprising nearly 50 families of the Kumbhar community, is making all efforts for the revival of the community, imparting new technologies, designs and marketing techniques in one of the oldest crafts in the world.

Says Jayaprakash, a member of the group: “Originally, there were about 500 families in Nilambur (Malapuram district) involved in terracotta ware-making business.” But it has come down to just 50 now. The business is also poor. “The educated members of the community opt for government service,” he said. .

According to SHG organisers, the Kumbhar community in Aruvakkode is still socially and economically backward and their traditional business is on the wane. The traditional craft is not able to attract youngsters and there is shortage of natural resources for the craft, they said.

“They need new technologies, new designs and also new marketing techniques to sell their products,” they said.

The exhibitions are being held at various places in the State as part of efforts to take the products to the people. Now the SHG has over 150 different products on display. These include curry wares that can be used in microwave ovens and gas stoves; water containers, jugs, mugs, candle stands, pen holders, images of Ganapathy, garden lamps, masks, and murals in terracotta. The exhibition will be on till Friday, November 11.