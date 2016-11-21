Commonwealth Local Government Forum secretary general Greg Munro presenting the award for contribution to decentralisation process to Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac at a function in Thrissur on Sunday.

Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac has called for projects with long-term vision to face adverse impacts of currency crisis and deficiency in rainfall.

Mr. Isaac and KILA (Kerala Institute of Local Administration) director P.P. Balan were recognised by the Commonwealth Local Government Forum for their contributions to strengthen decentralisation process in the State at the on-going international conference at the KILA on Sunday.

Speaking about the Kerala experience of decentralisation, Mr. Isaac noted that the NavaKerala Mission has been launched to address the second-generation challenges being faced by the People’s Plan campaign.

“Ensuring availability of pure drinking water, finding a lasting solution for waste management, providing houses for 5 lakh people, public education facilities for the poor and better medical facilities are the main objective so the ‘NavaKerala Mission,’he said.

The project will be implemented with the co-operation of three-tier panchayati raj institutions by utilising their resources.

Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and Pacific director general Tevita G.B. presided over the function.

Commonwealth Local Government Forum Secretary General Dr. Greg Munro presented the award to Mr. Isaac and Mr. Balan.