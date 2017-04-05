Procedures to be easedto attract investments

more-in

With an eye on major industrial investments, the Cabinet has decided to rationalise rules and ease the procedures for making clearances easy.

The Cabinet which met here on Wednesday decided to rationalise the Kerala Panchayati Raj Act, Kerala Municipalities Act, building rules, and a host of other Acts and rules that are relevant to granting clearances. The Cabinet also decided to pilot a Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Act for ensuring the ease of doing business.

The single window clearance system would be strengthened and made more effective and it has been decided to constitute an investment promotion and facilitation centre comprising officers of various departments, agencies and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation.

District-level committees comprising officials of various departments would be formed with District Collectors as chairmen. The Cabinet also accepted a recommendation to have one form to apply for clearances from various departments.

It has been decided to use IT tools for easing procedures and also raising the position of the State in the ease of doing business index prepared by the World Bank. The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion of the Centre has started a ranking system for States on the basis of the facilities provided by the respective governments.

On rationalising the Acts and rules, local governments would lose the discretionary powers for issuing and scrapping industrial licences. They would have to take decisions on the basis of the reports of the departments concerned. The clearance of the District Medical Officer would be imperative only for hospitals, para-medical and other health institutions. The time limit for granting permits for setting up factories would be reduced.

Advance clearance would not be needed for starting industries in green and white categories. Licence for such units could be secured on remitting a fee. Guidelines would be drawn up for grievance redressal. An amendment to relevant Acts is being planned to end the system of indiscreetly issuing stop memos to industrial units. IT has been proposed to increase the licence tenure from one to five years. Amendments to rules and Acts would be subjected to the clearance of the Law Department.