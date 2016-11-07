Hand over probe to a higher ranked officer: Chennithala

The police have recorded the statement of the victim in the Wadakkanchery rape case. A team led by ASP G. Poonkuzhali and two other women officers collected the statement in Kochi.

Meanwhile, Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara demanded a revamp of the probe team, retaining just ADGP B. Sandhya and Ms. Poonkuzhali. He alleged that the CPI(M) leadership had been interfering in the investigation.

Talking to mediapersons, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said: “It is a case which should be probed by a woman police officer in the ADGP rank. But the investigation charge has been given to an ASP, with not much experience. There are allegations about other team members too. This creates suspicion about attempts to hush up the case.”