The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Sooranad Rajasekharan has called upon Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to order a probe into the grounds on which T.P. Remani, wife of the CPI(M) co-traveller Lenin Rajendran, was appointed Principal of the Paripally Medical College Hospital.

In a statement here on Friday, Mr. Rajasekharan said that Dr. Remani was a professor in pharmacology and in order to accommodate her as the Principal, the post was downgraded.

It was reserved for a ‘professor of pharmacology’ through a government order dated September 19, 2016.

He said that Dr. Remani’s posting was a deterrent for the medical college to earn the recognition of the Medical Council of India (MCI) since her qualifications did not suit the norms mandatory for the Principal’s post.

Mr. Rajasekharan alleged that the appointment of Dr. Remani remined one of the nepotism charges that led to the resignation of E.P. Jayarajan from the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet on Friday.

The Principal’s post could not be reserved for any particular medical branch, he said.

Conspiracy

He further alleged that there was a conspiracy behind such a move and that was to block the college from getting the MCI recognition.

A nexus with private medical college managements was the main reason for the conspiracy. The faux pas should be immediately rectified if the government was sincere about the college getting recognition, he said.

‘T.P. Remani’s qualifications did not suit the norms mandatory for the Principal’s post’