‘Demonetisation implemented without proper precautions and planning’

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has asked the authorities to investigate the big bank deals and offers made by corporate bodies prior to the demonetisation of the 1,000 and 500 rupee notes.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday evening, he said serious allegations had arisen from various quarters on such deals. Pointing out that the demonetisation drive was implemented without proper precautions and planning, Mr. Chandy said the dramatic declaration by the Prime Minister, without studying its impact could not be forgiven.

Taking into consideration the nature of the situation, the State government should open control rooms at the panchayat and district level to bring solace to the people. The common people should not be made to suffer in health or food sector, he said.

Collectors should handle the job

District Collectors should be entrusted with the job, he said. The former Chief Minister said the Central government had not taken the State governments into confidence when such a drastic step was taken.

“While I support the steps taken by the Central government to cull out black money and spurious rupee notes in circulation, the common people should not be allowed to suffer,” he said and added that it was not proper to turn a blind eye to the sufferings of the people.

He said the government should take steps to strengthen the cooperative sector as part of the modernisation of the economy.

Mr Chandy said when the 1,000 rupee note was demonetised earlier, it constituted only 10 per cent of the notes in circulation. However, the latest demonetisation drive had taken off 86 per cent of the notes in circulation. The economy was now served by just 14 per cent of the notes in circulation.

Mr. Chandy said there had been an increase of 36 per cent in the printing of 500 rupee notes and 33 per cent in the printing of 1,000 rupee notes after the Modi government came to power. “This raises suspicion in the minds of people,” he said.

He came down on the Prime Minister leaving the country on a Japanese visit as it had created a situation where there was no one to review the situation and make necessary corrective measures on the issue.