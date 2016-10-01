The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the State Police Chief to investigate the complaint filed by relatives of the late cine actor Kalabhavan Mani that the police are trying to protect the culprits.

Commission member K. Mohan Kumar said the responsibility of the police did not end, though the case was handed over to the CBI. The alleged controversies behind the actor’s death should be solved as early as possible, he said.

The actor’s wife and brother had expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation report submitted by the State Police Chief to the commission.

“Though Mani was in a critical stage, he was denied medical care and kept at Paddy, his farm house, for a whole day. And when he was admitted to Amrita Hospital, he was conscious,” the relatives said.