Pen drive from blast site has images of Prime Minister and Union Ministers

A joint inquiry involving a special investigation team (SIT) of the State police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun into the blast that took place at the Malappuram collectorate compound on Tuesday.

Police sources said they were trying to decode the message conveyed through a USB pen drive and a notice recovered from the blast site.

Although police officers, including Inspector General (Thrissur range) M.R. Ajit Kumar and District Superintendent Debesh Kumar Behara, were tightlipped about the content of the pen drive, cyber cell sources said that the drive contained images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and several Union Ministers.

Mr. Ajit Kumar, who visited the blast site in the morning, said that there were many similarities between Tuesday’s blast and the ones that had taken place at Chittur in Andhra Pradesh (on April 7), Kollam collectorate (on June 15), and Mysuru court (August 1). He said the police suspected that the same group was behind all the blasts.

Base Movement

The notice found at the blast site near the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in the collectorate compound had reference to the Base Movement, a mysterious terror group believed to be behind the other blasts. The notice further warned of retaliation for the killing of Mohammed Akhlaq for allegedly storing beef. It also had a photo of Osama bin Laden, the slain Al-Qaeda head.

A five-member NIA team led by Dy.SP Abdul Khader examined the car under which an improvised explosive devise (IED) had been kept. The blast had shaken the entire collectorate triggering a near-panic situation in many offices.

The SIT team led by Narcotic Cell Dy.SP P.T. Balan too examined the seven-seater Chevrolet car by lifting it with the help of a crane. The car suffered extensive damage in the blast.

Mr. Balan said they were yet to see the content of the pen drive. He said they were minutely examining all aspects that could possibly link the terror act to any known group. “The Base Movement remains an unestablished name. We have to be circumspect about it,” he said.

Police sources said that the method, timing and the place chosen for the blast had raised suspicion about the possible involvement of people with extreme views. They said they were not ruling out any possibilities.